SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Waves of stormy weather continue to affect the nation as we recap the events from this past weekend and take a preview of things to come this week.

The devastation caused by Friday night’s tornadoes in Kentucky and surrounding states will take days to survey to count both the total number of tornadoes and the intensity of each one. The loss of life was the tragic result of violent tornadoes at night, a deadly combination most often associated with winter-time tornado outbreaks.

Meanwhile, winter weather impacted the colder side of this storm. Sioux Falls got a month’s worth of snow and then some in just a day.

9.5 inches is now in the books for December and the maps as of today still show a solid 6 inches plus band across sections of southern KELOLAND.

The volatile weather will give us more to watch this week. Record-breaking warm is likely on Wednesday across much of the central plains with highs in the 60s and 70s. Sioux Falls would need to hit 55 to tie a record.

Unusually strong winds of 50 to 70 mph will race across sections of Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa Wednesday night where high wind watches are in effect.

We also expect a narrow band of rain and snow to create a sloppy mess across parts of southeast KELOLAND. Stay tuned for details as the weather pattern remains active.