SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Moisture is on the way for KELOLAND and as is typical for March, anything and everything is on the table when it comes to the type of precipitation.

Friday was the calm before the storm as many in KELOLAND had dry skies and above average temperatures, but things will quickly change. As early as tonight, we can see snow, rain, and freezing rain. So the profile of the atmosphere becomes critical when forecasting the type of precipitation. Here’s the breakdown of precip type.

Rain is the easiest as the precipitation falls through a deep layer of warm air that extends to the surface.

Freezing rain is something we can do without. It occurs when rain falls and freezes at the surface where temperatures are below freezing.

Sleet is a little trickier. This is when rain re-freezes into ice pellets as it falls through the freezing layer near the surface.

Snow is easy as the profile of the atmosphere remains below freezing. Snow is likely in western, central and northern KELOLAND Saturday.

Not only are surface temperatures critical but things also depend on what’s going on in the higher layers of the atmosphere. Quite the forecast, but a forecast like this should be expected in March.

Keep in mind also the possibility of thunder. Whether it comes with rain or snow, parts of eastern and southeast KELOLAND will hear thunder.