Updated snowfall prediction numbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow and ice cover much of KELOLAND and we’ll add to it Thursday night. Western South Dakota will most likely have the best chance for accumulating snow.

While much of the day was quiet, we’ll start to hear some noise in western South Dakota this evening and snow starts to fall. Some of the snow will slowly move into central and southeast KELOLAND late tonight and into Friday.

Here’s where I stand so far on my snowfall prediction. Sioux Falls is over 20 inches away, while Aberdeen has already surpassed my prediction of 33 inches.

Pierre needs about ten and Rapid City needs a foot and a half.

There’s still plenty of snow chances to go, so while my numbers will get closer for Sioux Falls, Pierre, and Rapid City I’ll continue to get farther and farther for Aberdeen as I undershot their snow this year.

The cold air coming next week may squeeze out snow, but whatever does fall should stay light.