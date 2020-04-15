Updated snowfall prediction numbers

While Easter weekend was good to me for online worship and being with family, it would have been better if it didn’t snow so much.



Heading into April in 2018, I only needed an average April snowfall to hit my prediction. Well, that didn’t happen as nearly three feet fell in that month.

Heading into Easter weekend this year, I only needed 2.7 inches in Sioux Falls to hit my prediction. Well, that didn’t happen either.

Aprils haven’t been kind to me lately.



With over five inches officially in the city, I have now under-predicted by almost three inches as we’re sitting at 39.4. I’m off by about a foot in Aberdeen.

Pierre’s a little better by being off by about five. While Rapid City has been buried with over 80 inches of snow!



I’d like to say I was close for Sioux Falls and Pierre. But close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades; I’d like to add seasonal snow forecasts to that too.



This will be my last update on how I’ve been doing on my prediction, that is until next season.