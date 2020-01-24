Updated snowfall prediction numbers

Expect thick cloud cover over the next several days as temperatures remain steady with highs near 30. With it, we’ll have chances for light snow.

The blanket of white in KELOLAND may end up getting a fresh coat. Any snow that falls will add to my snowfall prediction. While I’ll continue to get closer for some, I continue to get farther away in Aberdeen.

Here’s a look at the numbers.

Sioux Falls is about a foot away from my prediction of 36 and a half inches.

Aberdeen is already way over, by about 8 inches.

Pierre is 7 and a half away while Rapid City needs close to 15 inches.

The weather is looking a little more active for next week as we’re watching a system that can bring snow on Tuesday.

Each day is a step closer to spring, but watch that step as it will remain slick before we get there.