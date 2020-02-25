Updated snow prediction numbers

With temperatures well above average this weekend, we put a dent in our snow cover. But new snow will take its place.

With thicker clouds and cooler temperatures today we watched areas of snow in KELOLAND. Though the amounts stayed light, it will add to some of the season totals.

Here’s a look at where I stand. Sioux Falls is at 27.5 inches, that’s actually a foot less than what we had at this time last year. And it’s 9 inches below my prediction. Aberdeen is well over at 43.5. Pierre is just below my prediction of 35.6 inches. While Rapid City is only 6 inches away.

While light snow will continue Tuesday, the rest of the week is looking dry with warm temperatures returning just in time for the weekend.

We turn the page to March next week, which is our snowiest month on average. We’ll see what happens