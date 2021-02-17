Updated snow prediction numbers

Light snow greeted some in eastern KELOLAND this morning and while the amounts stayed less than an inch for many, it still gave way to a slow and slick commute.

While we warmed a little today, the warmer air had a little moisture in it and we saw that moisture in the form of light snow in eastern KELOLAND. It added very little to my snowfall prediction for the season.

Here’s where I stand so far. I’m a little more than halfway there in Sioux Falls with snow amounts around 29 inches, still about two feet away from what I predicted.

Aberdeen is approaching 22 with Pierre at just over a foot. Rapid City is close to Sioux Falls with about 28 inches.

While the amounts stayed light, I’ll take what I can get as I’m still feet away for all four cities. That’s about double of our total climate average for the months of March and April

So, I’m not overly concerned about being this far behind as the months of March and April are still ahead of us.

