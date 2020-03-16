Updated snow prediction numbers

As soon as we got rid of it, it came back. About three inches fell in Sioux Falls on Saturday morning, by the end of the day, about half of it was melted.

Look around southeast KELOLAND and you see the latest of the new snow that fell. While it will continue to slowly melt over the next couple of days, we may add to it at the end of the week.

With the new snow this weekend, I’m still have hopes of getting close to my prediction in Sioux Falls. I just need six inches more.

I’m off in Aberdeen by ten inches, one and a half too little in Pierre. Rapid City has had a lot of snow as of late, and I under predicted by a foot.

We’ll see how much falls later this week and if nothing falls after this coming system, I might at least get one city right.

But we know, April can also be a snowy month. Hopefully not this time around.