Update on snow prediction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a fast start to the snow amounts this winter, things have been calming down. Here’s where I am on my snowfall prediction.

We will have dry skies for much of KELOLAND not only Thursday, but through the rest of the work week and into the weekend. It’s great news for my prediction.

Thanks to almost a half inch of snow this weekend, Sioux Falls is sitting at a little over 11 inches.

The heavy snow from last month is still fresh in people’s minds in northeast, central and western South Dakota. I’m only 8.5 away from my total in Aberdeen and about 15 away in Pierre.

Rapid City still has about a foot and a half to go.

So, I for one am thankful for the dry conditions this week to stay away from adding to the totals in Pierre and Aberdeen.

But as we cool next week, there’s a chance I’ll add to my totals around Christmas Day.