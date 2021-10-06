Upcoming rain will help mitigate fire danger in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The dry conditions are helping the harvest in KELOLAND as farmers have been busy in the fields. Unfortunately, we’ve also been talking fire danger in western South Dakota, but moisture is soon on the way.

October’s climate average for moisture ranges from around an inch and a half in western South Dakota to about two and a half inches in eastern and southeast KELOLAND. There’s a chance that some of us will meet or exceed those numbers with the storm system coming in next week.

This system will bring in plenty of moisture that will fall in the form of rain in central and eastern KELOLAND with snow looking likely for the higher elevations of the Hills. Early indications are suggesting rain amounts of an inch to as much as three in parts of KELOLAND.

This will obviously help the fire danger in western KELOLAND, but it will also slow the harvest for many.

Wave goodbye to the warm air too, for at least a little while as colder than average temperatures will be here by the end of next week.