SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It goes without saying, we haven’t had much snow so far this season.

While temperatures have cooled, many will still be a couple of degrees above average for the beginning of December. And by the looks of the forecast, we’ll be well above average next week.

Of course the warm air we’ve been experiencing has kept the snow away and we’ve seen little snow amounts through November before.

I researched the times we’ve had an inch or less for snow through November and here’s what I found.

Including this year, it’s happened 14 times since 1950.

Many of those years had below average snowfall, but 4 had above average. As high as 70 in 2017, while the low amount was 9.1 inches in 1967.

Two of those years were El Nino years, like this one. Those were in 1963 and 2004. Those years had an average total of 26 inches.

For anything to change in KELOLAND, we’ll need a change in the upper-air pattern, that’s not expected to happen for at least a couple of weeks.

I know it’s been a quiet start to the snow season, but it might start to make noise during the second half of December. I need it to, if I want to hit my 50 inch prediction for Sioux Falls. For KELOLAND weather,