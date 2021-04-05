Unseasonably warm weather to start the month of April

If you’ve asked yourself if this kind of warmth is unusual in early April, the answer to that would be yes.

So far, 2021 has been a warmer than average year from the get-go, beyond that two-week plunge into the freezer we had in February. Though we’re less than a week into the month, April has been no exception. Numerous records were challenged, tied, or outright broken on Easter Sunday, with a few locations inching toward 90 degrees.

In fact, a high temperature of 90 or higher in Sioux Falls has only happened fourteen times in April since records began being observed in 1893…most recently in 2009. Interestingly, Aberdeen has observed a 90-degree April day twenty-one times over the same time span, again most recently in 2009. Aberdeen and Pierre have nearly the same number of occurrences, despite the former getting a forty-one-year head start on records. 90-degree heat in April is most elusive in Rapid City, with just four such days and none since 1992.

After Monday, we’ll be in for a reality check on the thermometer. Though temperatures may creep above average from time to time, it won’t be anywhere near as hot.

So, if you have been a fan of this warmth and are sad to see it go, don’t worry. There will be plenty of time for 80s and even 90s to come along as we head toward summer.