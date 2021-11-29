Unseasonably warm weather is sticking around in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Meteorological winter starts on Wednesday, but colder weather will be largely absent.

After Thanksgiving, we’ve seen some pretty warm temperatures, especially West River where two of the last three days have featured highs in the 60s. The start of this new work week has already featured the first of at least two attempts to set new record highs.

An amplified ridge of high pressure will hold steady to our west, keeping us just enough in its influence to hold temperatures well above average. Even with the passage of a weak clipper to our north on Tuesday, this will only push temperatures back slightly, as another surge of warmth arrives as we start the month of December.

Highs by midweek will likely surge 20 to 25 degrees above average for the start of December, with some all-time records potentially in jeopardy through Thursday…especially in southeastern KELOLAND, where records are in the low to mid 60s.

Going into the first weekend of December, temperatures do look like they’ll back off a bit, but we’ll likely still remain above average as we go into the first full calendar week of the month.