SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND had a lot of heat on Tuesday with many locations in the 100s. Sioux Falls hit 105, which set a new record.

It’s the second time we hit 100 degrees this year in Sioux Falls, matching the number of times we hit 100 or more last year. Before then, it’s been 2012 before our last 100-degree day. But hitting 105 is in a category of its own. The last time that happened was in July of 1995 when we reach 106 on the 13th.

Since records have been kept, Sioux Falls has warmed to 105 now 35 times.

Breaking this down to the number of times we’ve been that hot and hotter shows it has happened 11 times in the dirty 30s, 7 times in the 80s and 6 times in the 1940s.

From there it falls to once or twice per decade, but it did NOT happen in the 1950s, 2000s, or 2000-teens.

The hottest temperature ever in Sioux Falls is 110. It happened twice, once in 1936 and 1988. Big drought years.

We’ll warm again before our next chance for needed rain on Saturday.