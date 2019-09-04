A lot of information is pointing to rain this weekend. Unfortunately, the trend for rain in September has been going up.

We don’t have to go too far back to remember the heavy rain that fell last September in Sioux Falls. As a helicopter was brought in to help dry the course for the Sanford International. While it’s too early to tell if that will be the case this year, we are looking at good chances for rain this weekend and for next week.

The overall trend is showing the rain amounts in September are going up. Here’s a look at the trend over the past three decades.

In the 90s, Sioux Falls only averaged two inches of rain over an average of seven days with rain.

In the 2000s, the city’s average went up to 2.88 inches while adding an extra day of measurable rain.

In this decade, it’s now averaging over three inches. With an average of 12 days with measurable rain.

We’ve had two years to help push this decades average over three inches.

Seven and a third inches fell last September, Sioux Falls also received over seven and a half inches of rain in September of 2016.

So while the sun was out Wednesday, be prepared for wet weather ahead. It’s just a matter of how much decides to fall.