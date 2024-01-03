SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week people are traveling to Texas for two of the nation’s biggest college football games.

Whether you’re planning to drive or fly, the forecast looks to cooperate for the most part.

A majority of the models are keeping the winds mostly light as we finish the work week and go through the weekend. With games on Sunday afternoon and Monday evening, traveling back to KELOLAND, will have light winds through the first half of the week as well.

While wind may not be an issue when traveling, some football fans may run into snow on the way back.

The models are picking up on a system moving through Nebraska, Kansas, and Oklahoma on Friday afternoon. This could also bring light snow into KELOLAND over the weekend. Then a bigger system moving through on Monday in the same southern area. This is still a few days out so it could shift slightly.

Stay aware with the local 511, KELOLAND.com and our KELOLAND Storm Tracker app when traveling.