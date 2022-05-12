SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A traveler on Interstate 90 reported at least 14 semi-trucks down on the interstate between Sioux Falls and Mitchell as of 5:45 p.m. today.

The storm that covered much of southeastern South Dakota had wind gusts of at least 80 mph, according to KELOLAND meteorologists.

KELOLAND News got footage of a semi on its side on the interstate near Hartford. At least two semis were on their sides from Sioux Falls to Hartford.

The Coffee Cup Fuel Stop was damaged in the storm including broken windows.

Tony Mangan of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said he was checking on the situation.