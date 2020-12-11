Tracking the unseasonably warm weather in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We know it’s been warm for the past month and a half, but Meteorologist Scot Mundt informs us just how warm it’s been.

Even though a cold front supplied strong northwest winds and cooler air today, it was still an above average day with many locations in the 40s. Being above average has been the norm lately in KELOLAND.

Since November we’ve had 80% percent of the days in Sioux Falls with an above average high. Even though we will cool this week, we’ll remain above. Here’s a further breakdown of the numbers.

In a typical year, November gives us 18 days with temperatures at 40 and warmer, while we matched that this year we had 6 of those days at 70 or more 6 times. Typically we get one day of 70 degree weather.

The warm air has continued into December with 9 of our first 10 days being warmer than 40. In a typical year, it’s 8 for the whole month.

While we have cooled and we’ll stay cool, as long as snow stays away, the 30s and 40s are expected to continue for the next several weeks.