SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a hot start to the summer, we’ve been able to cool over the past week with periods of rain. While we have had episodes of severe weather, a lot of it has been staying out of KELOLAND.

When it comes to severe weather in South Dakota, a typical year gives us 787 total reports. It breaks down to 27 tornado reports, 437 hail reports and 323 wind reports.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Let’s say we’re halfway through severe weather season, so we’ll cut those numbers in half , round up and compare them to where we are now.

Left: Typical severe weather numbers in South Dakota | Right: Severe weather reports so far in 2023

So far, South Dakota has had 227 total reports; that’s about 58% of a typical year through mid-July. The state has had five tornado reports (36% of average), 113 hail reports (52% of average) and 109 wind reports (67% of average).

The lack of deep moisture and upper-air support has contributed to low severe weather numbers so far this year, which is OK. As I like to say, ‘The moisture is good. It’s the severe weather we can do without.’

We’ll see if this trend continues for the second half of the season. But we will add to some of these numbers Monday night. And we’ve seen in years past that severe weather can get ramped up in August. We’ll see if that happens this year.