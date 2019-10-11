Tracking recent snow storm across KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It has been a rainy, snowy and windy couple of days in KELOLAND.

The snowstorm began in western KELOLAND Wednesday afternoon as the cold front and cold air began to ooze in. We were able to see the snow fly on our Terry Peak LiveCams in the afternoon but the snow really ramped up late Wednesday.

The snow continued to fall well into Wednesday night and lasted through Thursday. The east wasn’t cold enough to see snow but did experience some decent rainfall and even hail was reported in the extreme southeast.

Snow reports began to come in on Thursday with many early reports around Rapid City ranging between five and eight inches of snow. But snow kept falling, so reports kept coming in.

A grand total of 14 and a half inches fell in Lead. 10 inches was reported from Herreid. And there was a 12-inch report east of Rapid City.

But even though the snow kept falling, the snow was melting at the same time. Many snow depth reports from Friday morning were already hinting that the snow has been melting and will continue to melt this weekend.

Friday morning, the snow really was falling and blowing around in the northeast so snow reports were not finalized but early morning reports from the northeast ranged from one to four inches, save for that 10-inch report from Herreid.

The snow falling wasn’t the only problem. The wind was a big issue. Sustained wind speeds ranged from 25 to 40 miles per hour and the wind gusts were up to 50 mph.

It looks like the clouds and snow will last into part of the weekend but the seven-day forecast looks much warmer and sunnier.

