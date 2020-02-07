Tracking moisture

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While the forecast is for snow this weekend, we’ve had a break from it in northeast KELOLAND. But there’s been a lot of moisture to our south.

While we had much colder air on Friday, we’re watching for more snow this weekend. And by the looks of what has been happening to our south, we may have to get used to the idea.

When looking at the 30-day precip total compared to average, there is a strip of well above average moisture to our south. It ranges over 200% from Chicago to the southwest to include St Louis to Oklahoma City. A closer look in KELOLAND shows amounts are well over 200% in western South Dakota to 100 and 150% in eastern KELOLAND. Central South Dakota has been dry with around 65% of average in and around Pierre.

The 10-day forecast continues to show a lot of moisture to our south with over an inch from Kansas City to Indianapolis and south. Four-inch totals even show up in Nashville and Memphis.

As we head into spring, that storm track may move north. Hopefully it will not have as much moisture then as it does now.