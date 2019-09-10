Track severe weather as it develops across KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Severe storms are in the forecast for parts of KELOLAND.

Read the Tuesday PM Storm Center Update for details on what to expect

There are a number of ways to receive weather alerts and updates from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center.

Our KELOLAND.com Weather page includes the latest current conditions along with information on rainfall totals and wind speed.

You can easily track the severe storms as they move toward your neighborhood using our KELOLAND Live Doppler Radars online.

Our Storm Center page combines all of the online resources to follow the weather.

You can also check the weather in more than 30 towns across the area on our KELOLAND Live Camera page.

As you are on the go, make sure to check the KELOLAND News and KELOLAND StormTracker apps for updates. Download the apps now so that you are prepared when storms hit.

Weather Resources