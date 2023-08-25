SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The spotty nature of the summer rainfall pattern continues.

After several days of record or record high temperatures, some rain has been nice to track. But only a select few have received it here in KELOLAND.

Officially, .80″ fell in Sioux Falls overnight at the airport. But that one number doesn’t represent the whole city. The southwest corner of town picked around .10″ as of 7:30 a.m. The middle of Sioux Falls near Augustana University was closer to .25″. But the northeast side was the big winner. Between one and two inches was common north of Arrowhead Parkway and east of Sycamore Street. Over two inches fell in a narrow swath between Baltic and Brandon.

Rainfall in the region August 25, 2023

The band of rain stretched west to east from Woonsocket all the way east to Okoboji. But like so many rain events this summer, the big numbers were concentrated in that narrow band.

The drought monitor released on Thursday showed little change to the drought conditions in eastern KELOLAND. However, the full effects of this week’s heat will not be fully reflected until next week’s report.

Be thankful for the moisture if you picked up a shower. The cooler air won’t support widespread rain chances most of the weekend.