Severe weather moving into NW Iowa, SW Minnesota; Storm damage reported in southeast South Dakota

Photo courtesy Marissa Lute.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News is following severe weather coverage as it moves through southeastern South Dakota, northwestern Iowa, and southwestern Minnesota.

5:51 p.m.

KELOLAND News is hearing reports of damage in Lennox. The Lincoln County Emergency Manager has confirmed structure damage to the Lennox school. The people inside the school at the time were able to get out safely.

A viewer from that area sent these photos to KELOLAND News.

  Courtesy of Janell Horner
  Courtesy of Jeanette Valdez
  Courtesy of Corissa Sweeter
  Trees down south of Chancellor
  Courtesy of Holly Doud
  • Courtesy of Holly Doud
  • Courtesy of Holly Doud
  Courtesy Of Lynette Vargas
  Rain gauge south of Chancellor
  Downed trees south of Chancellor
  Tree damage five miles south of Chancellor

The strongest of the winds have moved past Sioux Falls for the most part and are now heading to northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the interstate is littered with debris and vehicles in the ditch. Two semis have been blown over near mile marker 66.

4:33 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued in Turner, and Lyon and Lincoln counties with a tornado watch in place in Brookings, Lake and Moody counties.

A confirmed tornado has touched down south of Harrisburg.

The storm is moving quickly to the east. Meteorologist Brian Karstens reports crop and tree damage in the Canton area due to 70-90 mph winds. He says southeast of Harrisburg there appeared to be heavy rains and maybe hail.

Taken south of Harrisburg. Photo courtesy Meteorologist Brian Karstens

