Tornado counts down this year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another stretch of hot summer weather is ahead for KELOLAND. And while that can include severe weather chances, this year has proved quieter than most.

In fact, the Sioux Falls National Weather Service has issued zero tornado warnings so far this year. Other drought years like 1988 followed the same pattern. Little rain, less chances for severe weather.

The maps really tell the story on the severe weather trends this year. We’ve seen a persistent trend of below normal temperatures to our south contrasted with above normal heat in the northern part of the country. That really waters down the traditional severe weather formula of cold air to the north clashing with warmer air off to the south.

It’s not just KELOLAND seeing less severe weather. The tornado counts are down across the nation, with year running ranking the third lowest since 2005.

Severe weather season is not over, however. Late summer storms have proved far more intense in recent years, including the Sioux Falls September tornadoes of 2019.