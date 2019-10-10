Tools KELOLAND meteorologists use for winter storm coverage

All summer long, we’ve been tracking summer storms with our summer storm tool kit. And now it’s time to dust off the winter storm tool kits.

That means our hail tracker and shear tracker will be put away to make room

For our Baron exclusive winter storm tools. Snow Machine is a great tool that helps us know where the heaviest snow is falling.

And in the wintertime, road temperatures below freezing can cause problems

Which is why we have our Road Temperatures map that uses road temp sensors and computer algorithms to plot where temperatures would be below freezing.

And of course, we have our three Live Doppler radars that we’ll use to watch this storm move eastward.

And we are hard at work on our Winter Doppler Special where we’ll recap even more tools and Meteorologist Scot Mundt will give his winter snow prediction. That will air later in November.