Too early to be done with snow in KELOLAND

While temperatures are slightly above average in KELOLAND for Wednesday, it will feel more like January on Friday.

We will soon kick out the drizzle and light rain from Wednesday and have a return to snowy conditions Thursday and Thursday night. Once the snow ends, much colder air will move in with temperatures retreating to the 20s for highs. The good news is, we're not looking at bitter cold to take its place as we should stay above zero.

Here's a review of the coldest air for the rest of March: the coldest is Aberdeen at 21 below zero. Mitchell, Huron, Watertown, and Sioux Falls have records in the teens below and so on down the list.

And as we go through April, the record overnight lows continue to warm.

We will slowly get out of the cold air this weekend and by the looks of the forecast, it will continue to warm as we go through next week.