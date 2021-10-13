Today’s storm pattern could give us clues at what to expect for winter months

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The weather pattern in October and November can sometimes give us a clue at what to expect for the winter months.

While we had rain during the early morning hours in eastern KELOLAND, snow started in western South Dakota yesterday and it continued through the night and into the morning. Snow was heavy at times for the higher elevations of the Hills with snow rates of an inch or two per hour. The big question becomes, does this pattern show up again in the coming months?

Research has shown that the pattern that sets up in October and early November tends to repeat during the winter months.

So, as we get into December and January watch for a trough to dig in the southwest United States and what happens to the main storm system that comes out of it. If we have the same set-up as this storm, be prepared for a lot of snow and wind.

The cycle is usually 50 to 75 days, it’s just a matter of the timing. But if we get more systems to tap into moisture from the Gulf through the first half of November, it could be a busy winter.

The cycle or pattern that sets up will be just one factor that goes into my winter prediction that comes out in November.

