SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Easter may be right around the corner… but Springtime temperatures will be absent for a while.

I hope you didn’t put your coats too far back into the closet. You’re going to need them for a little while longer.

Above-average temperatures have been sticking around as of late, with four straight days of highs in the 60s in the Sioux Falls area. Following Tuesday’s storm system, however, those days are going to be gone for a little while.

Keep in mind that average highs for this time of year through Easter Weekend are on either side of 60 degrees. With that said, the northwesterly flow will channel colder air over North Dakota and southern Canada into KELOLAND. This flow will keep below-average temperatures in place through at least the start of next week.

By the middle of next week, however, we try to flip the script again. Ridging aloft will attempt to bring warmer temperatures back into the region. The long-range temperature outlook that goes beyond the seven-day forecast supports higher chances for above-average temperatures across a large majority of the area.

This is just another prime example of how wily the spring season can be across the region. So while you may need the heavier jacket for a little while, don’t put those lighter coats and hoodies away for too long.