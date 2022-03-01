SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While we’re starting with warm air for much of KELOLAND for the first of the month, it will soon change with much cooler air on the way.

The first of March will just be a teaser. Don’t expect this warm air to last through the month. But the increasing sun angle will sooner or later do its job.

Here’s a look at how much the sun angle increases this month. It starts at 39 degrees above the horizon on March first. By the last of the month, it increases to 51 degrees above the horizon.

The more direct sunlight has an effect on our average highs as they start at 37 on March 1st. The average high increases about a degree every other day until it warms to 53 on the last of the month.

With the increasing sun angle, we’ll also have increasing daylight. In fact, we’ll gain about an hour and a half of daylight from March first to March 31st.

Though we will cool this weekend and next week. Time is on our side for warmer weather.