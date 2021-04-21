Time is just about out for the cool April days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re into the last week and a half of April, so it’s time to warm up. Well, after today that may just happen.

It’s been an odd month. From a high of 90 on April 5th to a high of only 41 on April 13th, temperatures can’t make up their mind as to where they want to go. But time is running out for the cool air.

So far, Sioux Falls has had 7 days with highs in the 40s. We average 8 days with highs in the 40s and lower in the month of April.

We do have warmer weather coming over the next couple of days. Though not quite to average or above, at least we’ll get out of the 40s.

So, depending on where we end up today, we may end up at our average for cool highs in April. Now it’s time to warm it up.