SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You’ll notice another change in the weather late next week.

We started the month with record highs in Sioux Falls as the city hit the 90s the first two days of October. Two weeks later, we cooled 30 degrees or more with highs in the 50s and 60s. In another two weeks, we’ll cool another 15 to 20 degrees.

But just how cool remains to be seen. As of now, some long range computer models are suggesting temperatures in the 40s for highs NEXT weekend. That could be a 50-degree difference in highs over a four-week time period.

As you can see, the three long range models we like to look at all have highs in the 40s NEXT weekend. For the most part, Saturday is looking colder than Sunday. The Canadian model even has Aberdeen as cold as 38 on Saturday.

And we may see overnight lows fall to the teens. Which wouldn’t be out of the ordinary, as our first low in the teens usually waits until the last couple of days of October.

Time will tell, but be prepared for much cooler air for the last weekend in October.