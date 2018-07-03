Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy Tom and Renae Morog.

Big thunderstorms hit areas north of Huron on Monday evening and early Tuesday morning. Hand and Spink Counties were the hardest hit by the storms.

Tennis ball-size hail was reported four miles West of Burdett in Hand County. Four inches of rain was reported in southwest Spink county.

The Hand County Sheriff's office reported north Hand County received more than 10 inches of rain.

Several roads are overtopped with water this morning. Be aware of the dangers. The north Hand area received up to 10.5" of rain overnight. — Hand County Sheriff (@HandCoSheriff) July 3, 2018

We've complied some of the images we received from viewers.

