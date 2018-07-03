Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain Hit Hand, Spink Counties
Big thunderstorms hit areas north of Huron on Monday evening and early Tuesday morning. Hand and Spink Counties were the hardest hit by the storms.
Tennis ball-size hail was reported four miles West of Burdett in Hand County. Four inches of rain was reported in southwest Spink county.
The Hand County Sheriff's office reported north Hand County received more than 10 inches of rain.
If severe weather hits your area, you can share what you're seeing with all of KELOLAND by emailing photos and videos to ushare@keloland.com.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
