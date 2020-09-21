This will be a week of summer-like temperatures

It’s a sunny and warm start to the week as widespread 80s will show up on the temperature map this afternoon. But, it’s for a limited time…

While we got rid of the strong wind form the weekend, it was still a warm day with afternoon highs at least 10 degrees above average. There’s a chance that some of us may hit 90 later this week too.

Here’s a look at our average last 90 degree day in KELOLAND.

Notice how many locations are already past the average date, Winner has the latest at September 24.

But as we look at the latest 90-degree day ever recorded for these cities, we have to wait until October. Winner and Yankton have had 90-degree days as late as the end of October.

When you average the high temperatures this week, it will be close to the warmest average highs of the year. I’m talking mid-summer heat with averages in the middle to upper 80s. But, it won’t last forever.

While we do have cooler weather coming in for the weekend, much cooler air is expected to arrive as we begin next month. We’ll see if we rebound AFTER that.