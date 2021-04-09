This weeks rain brings change to drought monitor for some parts of KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rain and snow this week has been very beneficial to KELOLAND.

The headlines of dry weather have been replaced by rain and storms this week in much of KELOLAND. The results will bring some important changes to the long-term drought picture for some areas.

The Sioux Falls area will officially come in around 2″ of rain this week as shown on this map. Other parts of southeastern KELOLAND have picked a good amount as well, including Canton at 2.38″, Vermillion with 2.46″, and Worthington at 2.23″.

In the northeast, the big winner was Milbank where nearly 3.5″ inches fell. Watertown has come in over 2″ and Aberdeen will end the week just under 2 inches. The amounts stayed near 1″ toward Highmore, with Pierre even getting a helpful .82″. Mobridge lost out again with only .08″

South-central KELOLAND had another good week for moisture with amounts around 1″ pretty common. The Black Hills also had a good week, with moisture totals of 2.5″ in parts of Fall River County. The northern hills saw lesser amounts between .50 to 1″, but everything counts as we watch the changing drought picture in KELOLAND.

The forecast looks drier to start next week as colder air becomes the next weather story in the plains.