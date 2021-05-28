This week’s moisture is much needed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was nice to get the rain over the past couple of days, and while we are still looking for more we’ll take what we can get.

While it was a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, we’re able to return to the 50s and 60s. Yes, I know, it remained below average but we’ll soon have warming temperatures over the next several days. Along with the warm up we’ll have another round of rain, though it will be scattered and not everyone will get wet.

Here’s where we stand for rain amounts so far this year with it compared to average.

Everyone listed on this map is below average, some more so than others.

Some of the highest deficits are in Yankton, and Chamberlain with amounts being more than three inches. Huron, Pierre, Winner, Mobridge and Rapid City are all listed as being more than two inches below average.

At least it’s been better with our rain over the past couple of days and that will continue into the weekend.

Even though we have a chance for rain over the holiday weekend; just remember, we still need the moisture.