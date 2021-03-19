This weeks moisture is a welcome sight in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The moisture this week was a welcome sight as the new drought monitor shows improvement.

The sunshine and warmth will continue to melt snow in KELOLAND. With the warm ground, a lot of that snow has been able to soak in. If you didn’t receive any rain or snow, there’s another round next week.



With this latest hit of moisture this week, it put a dent in the drought monitor. In fact, many locations from Kansas to North Dakota saw an improvement.



he extreme drought category which was in southeast South Dakota is now gone, but it’s still holding on in northwest Iowa. And other areas of KELOLAND have also seen improvement.



As of now, next week’s system will give eastern and southeast KELOLAND the best chance for moisture. Which will include another round of snow. We’ll continue to watch the storm track.



This is coming at a good time too as we continue into the warmer months, and into the growing season. The recharge to soil moisture is exactly what we need.