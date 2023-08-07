SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy rain over the weekend helped many locations play catch-up when it comes to seasonal and yearly precipitation.

With a slow-moving low-pressure system moving through KELOLAND this weekend, many received some much-needed moisture. While some received a little there were others with a lot.

For my purposes here, I’m going to concentrate on the cities that are monitored for daily climate activity and check up on how they’re doing this summer and for the whole year so far.

While we’ve been talking about a dry summer, there are locations that have been above average.

Mobridge leads the pack with over 4 inches above a typical summer. Mitchell is about two and two-thirds above the summer average.

After that, the numbers go down significantly. Even with the heavy rain, Sioux Falls is still two and a third inches below average for the summer, Watertown is even drier at nearly three inches below.

When compared to the year so far, many are still well below average.

Sioux Falls leads the pack on this list with being under about five and a half inches, followed by Watertown.

But western and northern South Dakota has been wet as Rapid City is over two inches for the year and Mobridge is over four inches.

For those still looking for water, not only is more on the way later this week but if the cooler temperatures stick around all month the better chances or rain will also be around.