SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a brief cool down for the next couple of days, we’ll return to well above average temperatures next week, just in time for the middle of the month.

I went back in the archives to find when we had mid-November warmth and what happened in December.

I looked for temperatures in the middle 50s and above for the days of November 14 through 16. Here’s what I found.

Four Novembers since 2000 stand out, they are the years of 2001, 2013, 2015, and 2016. This is what happened for the following Decembers.

2001 was slightly above for temperatures and below for snow.

2013 was below for temps and above for snow.

2015 was above for temps and snow.

2016 was below for temps and above for snow.

2015 and 2016 were El Nino winters, much like what we’ll have going into this winter.

Calculating the numbers for those four Decembers and comparing them to average show the odds of below average temps and above average snow in December are high.

In fact, I’ll even say you can expect a white Christmas this year.