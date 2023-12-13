SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first two weeks have seemed off the charts for temperatures in KELOLAND. And they have been, but we’ve started the month this way before.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Take a look across KELOLAND and it’s a blanket of brown in December.

The dry ground and abundant sunshine have allowed temperatures to warm above average for all but one day in Sioux Falls this month. The cooler-than-average day was December 3rd when Sioux Falls had a high of 34, two degrees below the climate average of 36.

Doing some quick checking, we’ve seen warm starts to the month before. And they were not that long ago, 2020 was off to a warm start with an average high in Sioux Falls for the first 12 days of the month at 46.

2015 was another warm start with the average high in Sioux Falls at 41. This year, the average high 44, about the middle of those two Decembers.

The big question is, how long does the warmth last? All I’m going to say is, don’t be surprised if we have to watch the record books for warmth on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as both record highs are at 50 in Sioux Falls.