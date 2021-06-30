This June will be one for the record books

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our 90 degree plus heat has been hanging around for much of the month and it continued to add up as we went through the month. So much so, many will end the month in the top three for hottest high temperatures.

As the sun beat down on KELOLAND today, temperatures warmed with many in the upper 80s to middle 90s. Just another well above average day in KELOLAND in the month of June.

Here’s where we stack for the month of June.

Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, and Pierre will all finish in the top three for hottest high temperatures. The drought years of 1988 and 1933 are also on the list.

It’s been slightly cooler in Rapid City, as average high has been 86 degrees, good for fifth warmest.

No break from the heat anytime soon as we’ll start July hot with temperatures mainly in the 90s and 100s.

It changes slightly next week with highs slightly cooling. Along with it, hopefully, we’ll generate some rain.

