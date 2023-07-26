SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The late July heat may give us a clue as to what August can bring.

We’re about halfway through a late July heat wave that has been responsible for 90s and 100s in KELOLAND. There’s something about these late July heat waves I found rather interesting. And that is, they don’t last into August.

Earlier this week, I did a story on late July heat; and since 2000, 5 years standout.

Looking at what happened to temperatures for the month of August, show that all but one had cooler-than-average temperatures.

The exception was 2012, which is a big anomaly in itself due to the heat and drought throughout that summer.

So using history as a trend, expect temperatures to be slightly cooler than average for August. I also looked at precipitation during that time, and that trend is for above-average rainfall in August.

Computer models are already hinting that cooler-than-average air will move into KELOLAND as we begin August. The cooler air will even stick around for the first weekend of the month.

Some may say the cooler air is arriving on time. After all, our climate averages start to go down in August.