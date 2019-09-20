Third week of September is prone to seeing extreme rain events

Last year, the week leading up to the Sanford International was wet with more than five inches of rain falling in just a few short days.

There was so much standing water at the Minnehaha County Club, they had to use the Sanford helicopter to dry the greens.

So that got me wondering, is there a pattern to when extreme rain events happen in September?

The archives go back 127 years for Sioux Falls so there’s plenty of data to look back on.

Sioux Falls usually sees 2.77 inches of rain in September. So that’s a good threshold to keep in mind.

On September 19, the city has seen an inch of rain or more eight times. On September 10, 11, 13, and 14 it’s happened six times.

Days with two inches of rain are less common, but it’s happened nine times, centered around September 10 through the 20th.

The city’s only received three inches rain three times in September. All three times it happened in the middle of month.

So while these extreme rain events aren’t common, when they do happen, they happen during the second and third weeks of September.