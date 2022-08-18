SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While we can still see hot days, it’s looking like to worst of the heat is behind us. This will help keep moisture in the ground and help with bringing in new moisture.

And we still need moisture, especially for southern and western KELOLAND as the drought continues.

Drought monitor

Here’s the latest look at the drought monitor. Western South Dakota to southeast KELOLAND remain very dry. As extreme drought continues from Eagle Butte and south. Southeast KELOLAND had some improvement, but areas of extreme drought remain.

Of course, the recent heavy rain from Yankton to Vermillion of over two and a half to over 3 inches of rain helped earlier this week, but more is needed. As you can see a lot of the rain this past week fell in the southern quarter of KELOLAND, the areas covered the most with drought.

Eastern KELOLAND will add to the rain over the next couple of days with showers and storms. The heaviest will end up falling in Minnesota over the next three days with areas expected to receive over an inch.

I mentioned the worst of the heat is behind us, and we’ll have to watch for more frequent hints of cooler air. After all, September starts in a couple of weeks and it was only 2 years ago when Rapid City and the Hills were dealing with snow on Labor Day…

