Things are starting to swing to a different season in KELOLAND

I think it will be easiest to say this week will be a messy forecast as much of KELOLAND will be looking at a wintry mix almost every day to every other day.

This morning brought light snow to eastern KELOLAND, with more snow on the way as we go through the week.

Here’s a comparison of the European and American models.

In their agreement, the raw data suggesting snow amounts on the European at 7 inches for Aberdeen and around 2 for Sioux Falls. The American model is showing almost the same thing! Close to seven and a half in Aberdeen for the week with about two in Sioux Falls.

Don’t get married to the snow numbers just yet. It’s just an early look at what may happen as we go through the week. But it does show that there is an agreement of getting snow in KELOLAND this week.

While it may feel like it, I don’t think this week means we’re getting thrown right into winter. I expect warmer air to return at the end of next week and into November.