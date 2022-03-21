SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We had a break from the strong wind for much of the weekend, but as we go through the week the good ‘ol South Dakota wind will be back.

We had strong southerly winds during the morning hours in southeast KELOLAND. The wind combined with thicker clouds helped keep the temperatures mild with numbers in the 50s and 60s during the morning. But northerly winds in central and western KELOLAND brought our temperatures down to the 30s for those locations. Forecast models are suggesting strong winds will be here for much of the week.

Here’s a forecast model look at what to expect this week. Winds gusts should easily get over 30 mph in Sioux Falls about every day but Thursday.

Aberdeen will not be as strong, but by the end of the week expect gusts over 30. After a drop in the wind speeds in central South Dakota Thursday morning, strong winds will return leading into the weekend.

And while Rapid City will start windy this week, it shouldn’t be as bad late in the week.

So as windy days continue through the week, keep in mind our windiest month is April.

Unfortunately, winds also bring in high fire danger. And if the precipitation stays away, high fire danger will continue.