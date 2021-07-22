The weekly drought monitor continues to show intense drought conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KLEO) — According to the latest drought monitor statistics, nearly 90% of South Dakota is in drought. 69 percent of that drought is either severe or extreme and the forecast won’t help those numbers ahead.

You can see on the latest drought monitor map that only 2 areas are not feeling the full effects of the drought.

The first is a small pocket just north of Watertown. The other is the central and southern Black Hills, where timely rains have kept drought out of the picture for now.

The only area of KELOLAND that saw some slight improvement was around Charles Mix County near the Missouri River. But that area is still considered in severe drought.

It is interesting to note we have a few thunderstorms in the Platte area during the morning hours and a few spots had over .50″ of rain.

But the heat alone will make the upcoming drought picture more intense as we anticipate at least another week of above normal temperatures and only scattered rain chances.