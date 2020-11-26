The weather this Thanksgiving looks quiet this year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We can be thankful for no big storms on this Thanksgiving. In fact, when it comes to Thanksgiving weather, it’s actually quite rare to have a storm on Thanksgiving in Sioux Falls.

The most snow we’ve ever had was 5 inches, and that was 80 years ago in 1940. Precipitation falls about 44% of the time and it’s usually light, well under a quarter inch.

Temperatures vary wildly this time. The average high is 38. The warmest Thanksgiving dates back to 1914 when it was 67. However, it was 62 just 2 years ago and it turns out we’ve had 50s or 60s on Thanksgiving four times in the past decade.

The coldest Thanksgiving was in 1985 when the high was just 3 degrees. Thankfully, we won’t be anywhere close to those kinds of numbers this year.