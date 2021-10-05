The weather conditions continue to support fire weather concerns in much of KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With temperatures well above the seasonal normal for this time of year, it’s not a surprise that we are seeing increased fire weather concerns this week, especially for those areas dealing with the ongoing drought.

The Auburn Hill fire north of Rapid City is a prime example of how quickly a fire can spread with these hot and dry conditions in place. The grassland areas are particularly prone to fire danger right now and the weather conditions have not been helpful.

Relative humidity values this afternoon dropped between 10 and 20 percent in the Rapid City area. Notice too the higher numbers in eastern KELOLAND. We do expect better conditions tomorrow as weather conditions begin to moisten heading into the weekend.

Rain chances will be increasing by Saturday, especially in the northern half of KELOLAND. We expect additional precipitation next week will also reduce the fire risk.

In the meantime, continue to use extreme caution as fire crews stay busy with the latest fire weather concerns.