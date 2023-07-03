SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The front end of the seven-day forecast is looking a little more exciting as compared to the later part of the 7-day.

It was a hot day across much of the area as temperatures warmed to the 90s for many in central and eastern KELOLAND.

With the heat, we have humidity in place and both will continue into Tuesday to help keep strong to severe storms around.

Available moisture in the atmosphere is expected to be high for Tuesday in eastern KELOLAND and if a storm develops overhead, you can expect heavy downpours.

After Tuesday, we lose a lot of the energy and cooler and drier air moves in. We’re thinking highs will only be in the 70s by Wednesday.

While moisture in the atmosphere will slowly increase for the coming weekend, there will not be as much energy available.

This graphic shows the available energy in the atmosphere.

It shows that it’s higher at the beginning of the week, which goes hand in hand with the strong to severe chances through Tuesday. But as the cooler and drier air moves in, it weakens.

Though the timing of these storms may ruin some of your Fourth of July plans, it’s always a good idea to check the radar on the Storm Tracker App and plan accordingly.

